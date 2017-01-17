Kansas City police remain in standoff following murder at 26th, Lister

One woman is dead after a shooting in KCMO. Police have a house surrounded. (Emily Rittman/KCTV5)

The Kansas City Police Department entered into a standoff with a person after a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Lister Avenue.

One woman was found dead inside a vehicle outside of the home.

Witnesses told police the person who shot her was inside a house near the car.

They surrounded the home and have tried to communicate with him for the last four hours.

Police believe he knew the woman who was shot, but were not certain of their relationship.

"We knocked on doors to make sure if anyone wanted to leave they could leave," said Darin Snapp of the Kansas City Police Department. "If they didn't want to leave we asked them to stay in the house."

Dispatchers said the initial incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home near 26th and Lister Avenue.

