Police investigate after man shot, killed in Independence

Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. (KCTV5)

Police were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1500 block of South Cedar Avenue on a shooting.

William L. Elliott, 41, of Independence, MO has been identified as the man killed in the shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

