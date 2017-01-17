Police investigate after man shot, killed in Independence - KCTV5

Police investigate after man shot, killed in Independence

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. (KCTV5) Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. (KCTV5)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1500 block of South Cedar Avenue on a shooting.

William L. Elliott, 41, of Independence, MO has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.