CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman robbed at Welcome Inn in Belton

A day at work for a Belton woman was turned upside down by a pair of robbers and it was caught on camera.

It happened in the middle of the night at the Welcome Inn in Belton.

Lora Harper and her 3-year-old daughter were sound asleep inside the Welcome Inn at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. That's when she got a phone call from someone saying they needed a new key to their room.

She headed to the office thinking nothing of it.

"I went to turn and get the books," Harper said. "That's when he walked past the desk and told me to stop. I kind of thought he was joking and that's when you could see the gun inside his pocket."

Harper knew she was in trouble and did everything the men told her to do. The incident was captured on surveillance and they took everything Harper had on her, which included phones.

When the suspects demanded information about the safe's combination, she did not have it.

"He walks over and it felt like he put the gun to the back of my head and said, 'you better not be lying to me about the safe.'

All Harper could think about was her daughter.

"The whole time I was thinking, 'she's gonna wake up and I'm not going to be there,'" she said. "That's all I thought of."

Harper said one of the suspects pulled her towards the bathroom and told her to face the wall or he would kill her.

