Prairie Village needs help hunting down old Deffenbaugh trash bins

Most Prairie Village homes now have big blue trash bins from Republic Services, but many still have the green and yellow bins that belong to Deffenbaugh. (City of Prairie Village City Hall/Facebook)

Most Prairie Village homes now have big blue trash bins from Republic Services, but many still have the green and yellow bins that belong to Deffenbaugh.

"They decided not to do a full sweep. So there were a significant number left behind," city spokeswoman Meghan Buum said.

Buum says the city's former garbage contractor was supposed to collect all its bins by Jan. 10. Now, Prairie Village Public Works is trying to gather them up for Deffenbaugh to pick up.

"It's a nuisance. They were all blowing in the street during the storm last weekend. It's just unseemly to have four bins at your house," Buum said.

Prairie Village says the city has collected more than 200 of the old bins in the past week, and they have countless more to collect for Deffenbaugh.

"If you drive around the city, you'll see plenty of them," Buum said.

The city is trying to hunt down the remaining bins, and they're asking for help from residents.

"The quickest way to get them is to call City Hall and get one of our crews out to help," Buum said.

Deffenbaugh released this statement on the matter:

We apologize to the residents of Prairie Village for any inconvenience. Despite our third party contractor recovering approximately 17,000 carts, we realize there are additional carts to be collected. We ask residents with remaining carts to contact us directly and we will will collect those as quickly as possible.

Four months after Prairie Village dropped Deffenbaugh the city says it needs to make room for the new garbage service on trash day.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.