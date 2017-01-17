New bill would require Missouri driver's ed programs to include traffic stop protocol training

Missouri House Rep. Brandon Ellington from Jackson County said his new bill would require school driver education program to include training and traffic stop protocol. (KCTV5)

A bill that could alter steps in learning how to drive is headed to the floor of the Missouri State House.

The local representative who proposed the bill wants to protect drivers and police by instructing young people what to do if they get pulled over by police.

Missouri House Rep. Brandon Ellington from Jackson County said his new bill would require school driver education program to include training and traffic stop protocol.

"I want to empower constituents to understand law enforcement powers and their own duties during a traffic stop," Ellington said.

Raytown assistant superintendent Brian Huff believes it would be a good idea to add traffic stops to those lessons.

"I think it relieves stress from both the student and the officer during a traffic stop," Huff said.

Ellington hopes the bill can inform drivers about their rights and responsibilities toward police and to prevent violent situations. .

"I think this should be basic instruction," Ellington said. "I think you should be informed of what can happen and what you're expected to do."

Ellington also wants to propose separate legislation to include traffic stop procedures in the state's official driving handbook and driver examination.

