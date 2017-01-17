Missouri flu cases on rise; not too late to get a shot

The number of cases of children dying from the flu has gone up in several states, including Missouri. (AP)

The number of cases of children dying from the flu has gone up in several states, including Missouri.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Hospital suspect those children never had a flu shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three children died from the flu during the first week of the new year. So far this season, nearly 2,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu.

The CDC says eight states have higher than average reported cases of influenza-like illnesses, and Missouri is one of them.

Doctors say this year's vaccine is very strong and very effective, covering about 95-percent of the strains out there.

Children sometimes die from the flu because of fluid build up in their lungs, but that's not the only way.

"The most common is they get a bacterial secondary infection so when they're getting a little bit past the influenza they get a bacterial infection that will take place. And there's a third kind and we see it all ages - adults and children - occasionally influenza will directly attack the heart and cause myocarditis whereby it loses its ability to pump," said Dr Lee Norman with the University of Kansas Hospital.

That's why doctors want to remind everyone to get the flu shot.

Norman says people die from the flu at KU Hospital every year. But in 10 years, he's never seen one patient die who was immunized.

And it's not too late to get your flu shot. Doctors say you have until March.

