Three charged in connection to Kansas City carjacking at Admiral, The Paseo

Three individuals have been charged with felonies following an alleged carjacking on Monday near Admiral and The Paseo.

Cheyenne Mellon, 17, has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

Zachary Webber, 20, and Caleb Patterson, 18, have been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Court records indicate a man was stabbed by an individual and struck in the head by another man.

Three people are charged for yesterday's carjacking that ended in a crash into a building. (1 photo unavailable) Updates on @KCTV5 5 and 6pm pic.twitter.com/kuzPZDn9I0 — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) January 17, 2017

Documents say the two men, along with a woman, fled from police and hit a vehicle near 18th and Locust. The victim indicated to police he offered the three suspects a ride after meeting them earlier at 31st and Main.

One of the suspects later told police the victim was with the suspect "for days" and the three conspired to commit the robbery.

A $150,000 cash bond has been requested for each suspect.

