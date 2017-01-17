Woman's mysterious disappearance has loved ones worried sick

Investigators have been told Toni Anderson got off work and had been heading to get gas when she sent friends a text that she was getting pulled over. Since then, there has been silence. (Kansas Missing & Unsolved)

Police are searching for a 20-year-old missing woman.

Investigators have been told Toni Anderson got off work and had been heading to get gas when she sent friends a text that she was getting pulled over. Since then, there has been silence.

North Kansas City police say they did pull her over before she went missing. Police say the officer let Anderson go.

Her friends say Anderson is a bright girl who brought out the best in everyone she met. She was preparing to begin classes again at the University of Missouri-Kansas City studying interpersonal communications.

Friends and family say they have been working with police since Sunday to find out what happened after that text message.

"So we are desperately trying to find out exactly what happened. We are going to be getting a surveillance video from the gas station and working with friends and family. But again, if you have information, little, small please give us a call," Sgt. Kari Thompson, a police spokeswoman said.

Anderson's family says her car is a 2014 black Ford Focus. There is a tracking device from her insurance company that they are trying to activate.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.