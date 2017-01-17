Chiefs' Smith, Colquitt named to Pro Bowl team - KCTV5

Chiefs' Smith, Colquitt named to Pro Bowl team

Posted: Updated:
Alex Smith finished the season with 3,502 yards, 15 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions. (AP) Alex Smith finished the season with 3,502 yards, 15 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Chiefs will have two more players heading to the 2017 Pro Bowl. 

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and punter Dustin Colquitt were named to the team on Tuesday. 

Smith replaces Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who suffered an injury at the end of the regular season. Colquitt replaces Pat McAfee. 

Smith finished the season with 3,502 yards, 15 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions.

He wrapped up the year with a 91.2 quarterback rating. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.