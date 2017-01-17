Chiefs' Smith, Colquitt named to Pro Bowl team

Alex Smith finished the season with 3,502 yards, 15 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions. (AP)

The Kansas City Chiefs will have two more players heading to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and punter Dustin Colquitt were named to the team on Tuesday.

Smith replaces Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who suffered an injury at the end of the regular season. Colquitt replaces Pat McAfee.

Smith finished the season with 3,502 yards, 15 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions.

He wrapped up the year with a 91.2 quarterback rating.

