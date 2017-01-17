Missouri Supreme Court orders Kansas City vote on wage hike

The Missouri Supreme Court is ordering Kansas City to put a proposed minimum-wage hike to $15 an hour on the ballot. (AP)

The Missouri Supreme Court is ordering Kansas City to put a proposed minimum-wage hike to $15 an hour on the ballot.

Supreme Court judges ruled Tuesday that a vote is needed before judges can decide if a wage increase is lawful.

A group of citizens had collected enough signatures to force a vote on minimum wage in 2015. But the vote was scheduled to take place after the enactment of a new state law prohibiting higher local minimum wages from the state's minimum wage.

Missouri's minimum wage is $7.70 an hour.

Kansas City argued it shouldn't be forced to spend money on an election for an issue banned by state law.

Supreme Court judges say the issue must go before voters before it can be challenged in court.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James issued the following statement on the ruling:

"I am aware of today's ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court. Currently, we are reviewing the ruling and will consult the City Attorney in order to understand the decision further. Until we fully understand those details I am not able to determine, or advocate for, a precise timeline for complying with court's ruling. What does not change as a result of today's ruling is the underlying shared goal in all of this: Increasing the minimum wage for Kansas Citians. When we do this, we will fuel our economy, strengthen our workforce, and further commit ourselves to the promise of making Kansas City a world-class city in which to live, work, and raise a family."

