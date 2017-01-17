Mall-based retailers struggle as online sales continue to soar

Numbers have been released for the Christmas holiday shopping session, and online sales continue to soar. (AP)

Numbers have been released for the Christmas holiday shopping session, and online sales continue to soar.

Many people say it is all about convenience, while others say they like the personal touch of going into a store to shop.

"I do most of my shopping online. It's easy, returns are easy, everybody has great customer service now,” Kansas City resident Felisha McDougald said.

"You can always find exactly what you want if you don't mind waiting a little bit to get it. But there's also something to be said for going out to a store,” Kansas City resident Mark Murphy said.

A boost in consumer confidence and an increase in pay is what the U.S. Commerce Department says helped online sales jump.

For all of 2016, online sales rose 13.2 percent. That's three times the gain of all retail sales. Department stores fell .6 percent.

"Mall-based retailers are really struggling … just the foot traffic has gone down,” said Atul Kulkami, an assistant marketing professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Kulkami says customers like shopping online because they can get immediate feedback on potential purchases through online reviews.

For companies, its more cost effective to not have a store front. And millennials are simply shopping right on their phones.

"Pointing towards online shopping as the future of online shopping by and large. I'm not saying physical stores will completely extinguish, because they do offer their own value,” Kulkami said.

Already, The Limited announced it would close all of its 250 stores. Macy's and Sears continue to close locations.

Kulkami says to stay open, companies need to provide an experience, not just a transaction.

And many people who go to the Country Club Plaza say it is for just that, the experience.

"I do love coming down here. I mean just for the presents and the feel and last-minute gifts,” McDougald said.

Kulkami says the next strategy we may see stores do is offer more incentives to come into the store to buy.

