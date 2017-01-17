Ice storm creates problem for Kansas City area blood centers

The blood center is in urgent need of type-O blood, but all types are needed. (KCTV5)

David Graham, Executive Director of Community Blood Center says, if you can donate, now would be the best time to do so. (KCTV5)

The effects of the weekend ice storm that slammed much of the Midwest are being felt at Community Blood Center.

Blood supply levels are critically low since donors across parts of Missouri and Kansas were unable to brave the roads.

Community Blood Center requires 580 donors every weekday to meet hospital demand. Over the weekend, more than 500 units of blood were lost, leaving the center nearly a day behind in donations.

That’s because many people who planned to donate Saturday and Sunday across the region simply couldn’t make it to a center.

Many businesses who planned to have mobile blood centers come out to their town also canceled.

David Graham, executive director of Community Blood Center, says if you can donate, now would be the best time to do so.

“I would say if you’ve never donated before now’s a perfect time to get started," Graham said. “There’s nothing else that you can do that really impacts a life directly by giving. It’s not writing a check, that’s great, but all of us have blood. All of us can give.”

The blood center is in urgent need of type-O blood, but all types are needed to help cancer patients, new mothers and emergency victims. Adding to the low supply of blood is the effect of the holiday season, a time when the center always sees a dip in donations.

Anyone who would like to donate blood can do so at a blood drive or any of the following Community Blood Centers:

Kansas City, MO – 4040 Main Street

Overland Park, KS – 10568 Metcalf Avenue, Times Square Shopping Center

Gladstone, MO – 7265 N. Oak Trafficway

Blue Springs, MO – 1124 SW US Highway 40

Topeka, KS – 6220 SW 29th Street

St. Joseph, MO – 3122 Frederick Avenue

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.