Oregon players hospitalized after intense workouts

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Eugene, OR (AP) -

At least three Oregon football players have reportedly been hospitalized following a series of intense workouts.

The Oregonian reported, late Monday, that the players remain hospitalized after being taken there late last week.

The school didn't immediately identify the players who were hospitalized. It says in a statement to the newspaper that it will continue to monitor and support the players as they recover. The university says it has "implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences."

The newspaper reports that the mother of one of the players says her son has been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition that occurs when muscle tissue breaks down and leaks into the blood stream. The condition can cause kidney damage.

