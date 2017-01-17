Greitens to focus on job growth during State of the State - KCTV5

Greitens to focus on job growth during State of the State

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The Republican will speak Tuesday evening at the Capitol. (AP)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

New Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will outline his policies on jobs, ethics, public safety and education during his first State of the State address.

The Republican will speak Tuesday evening at the Capitol.

Spokesman Parker Briden says more higher-paying jobs are a priority for Greitens. He also will touch on so-called labor reform, which likely means a right-to-work law banning mandatory union dues.

Briden says other topics Greitens will discuss include restrictions on liability lawsuits to help businesses, changing tax credit policies, paring down state regulations and "civil service reform."

Greitens is breaking from tradition and won't present his budget proposal Tuesday.

Greitens took office earlier this month. This is his first time serving in elected office.

