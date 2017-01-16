2-year-old boy continues to recover after quintuple shooting

A 2-year-old boy who was shot last Thursday in Kansas City is continuing to recover this week. (Submitted)

A 2-year-old boy who was shot last Thursday in Kansas City is continuing to recover this week.

The boy, named Karson, was shot in a shooting that killed his mother and two of her friends. The quintuple shooting happened at 62nd and Booth in Knasas City.

Trent Brown, the boy's uncle, said he's talked to detectives every day, sometimes three times a day. He is confident police will solve the case, but he remains focused on his his young nephew.

"He's just the strongest kid that I've ever known," Brown said.

His nephew was struck by five bullets during the shooting. Brown says his nephew was shot in his arm, knee and chin. A lengthy recovery process is expected.

“Definitely reconstructive surgery, a lot of therapy, and just a lot of stuff," Brown said.

Police say it was just after 9:30pm Thursday when someone fired the shots inside a third floor apartment at the Trails at the Ridge. They have since given vague descriptions of three men suspected as being responsible for the shooting.

Karson’s mom, 20-year-old Ali Brown, was killed in the shooting.

"She was very loving and outgoing," Brown said.

Ali is Trent’s sister, his only sibling. She moved to Kansas City from the St. Louis area, where they both grew up because he was here. Before moving to Kansas City, she lived at a home for pregnant teens, and the executive director remembers her fondly.

“Any teaching moment we gave her, she just took it in and tried to be the best mom that she could for Karson," said Carissa Figgins, executive director for Sparrow's Nest.

Ali’s brother says his little girl says Ali’s name often and misses Karson. He worries not just about the boy’s physical recovery, but the emotional impact as well.

“I hope he’s so young that he won’t remember this," Brown said.

After all, what he saw is something no child should have to witness. Besides his mother, two of her friends were also killed. A third friend of hers was also hurt, but less seriously than Karson, according to Trent.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help with the little boy’s medical costs. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.