Family of six, including five children, displaced following fire in Kansas City

Kansas City firefighters are investigating a fire that has left six people, including five children, displaced on Monday night.

The fire started shortly after 6:30 p.m. at a one-story home located on the 4500 block of NE 45th Street in the city's northland.

The home is in a neighborhood just east of Interstate 35 and west of North Brighton Avenue.

No one was injured in the fire, but there was significant damage to the inside of the home.

The cause of the fire has still not been determined.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

