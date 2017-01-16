After frustrating holding penalty, many Chiefs fans tweet at wro - KCTV5

After frustrating holding penalty, many Chiefs fans tweet at wrong Eric Fisher

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City Chiefs fans have directed a lot of anger at tackle Eric Fisher for the holding call on a two-point conversion that would have tied the game. 

But not all of that anger has been directed at the right Eric Fisher. 

In this case, WBZ-TV chief meteorologist Eric Fisher received plenty of heat from Chiefs fans online. He works at the CBS affiliate in Boston and has the Twitter handle @ericfisher. 

"It's a generic name," Fisher told KCTV5 News. "You run into Eric Fishers all the time." 

While Chief meteorologist Eric Fisher has seen his share of not-so-kind messages over weather forecasts in the past, he now knows athletes hear far worse.

"Some of the messages are I'm coming after your family, I hope you break your legs, hope your career is over," Fisher said. "It rises to a level that you just don't talk to others like that, whether an athlete or meteorologist, person next door - anybody."

However, the meteorologist said he also received tweets from Chiefs fans encouraging the offensive lineman. 

"I got some bad tweets, but I got a lot from Chiefs fans that said, 'don't worry about it, you had a good season, happy your on the team.'"

