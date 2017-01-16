Following ice and cold, potholes become a great concern around Kansas City

The cold and moisture have done quite a number on streets - and all of those potholes are taking a toll on cars.

No matter how big or small, no matter what side of the state line you're on, you see them.

"(Drivers) don't expect that it's going to do damage," said Derek Wayne of Bob Allen Ford. "They think they can run through and it'll be fine."

There's not much that can be done to stop them entirely, but there are ways to lessen the impact.

"The best thing to do would be to try to straddle the pothole, not directly hit it with the tire, try to get the vehicle centered over the top of it," Wayne said.

That's not always an option, so if you cannot straddle the hole, the next best option is to drive over it.

"Try to slow down. Slow down and hit them as easy as you can, you know safely," said Gene Meisner of L&M Tire Service.

Despite the size of cars, it's easy for potholes to cause serious damage.

And when you break it down into dollars and cents, it can be more than just a bump in the road for the potential cost.

"It could just be anywhere across the board," Meisner said. "It could just be as simple as a $50 wheel to you know, in the case of that Mercedes, it was like $10,000 worth of damage done to that car."

Experts say the biggest thing to keep in mind is there's a combination of factors that determine the amount of damage a car may receive.

Those factors include the type of car, the type of tires and the size of the pothole itself.

They also warn to avoid swerving, as you risk hitting something else in the road.

