Louisburg conservatory could become home to Ringling Brothers' animals

After 146 years, Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus will be calling it quits.

The circus will hold its final performance in May.

What does that mean for the animals who have been part of the show?

One option could be Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory in Louisburg, KS.

That's home to Jai, a 12-year-old tiger that recently retired from a traveling performance group.

Steve Klein of Cedar Cove says the decision was a long-time coming, particularly for the animals involved.

"These animals represent a far greater facet of this natural world than just something balancing on a ball or jumping through a hoop of fire," Klein said.

Klein cares for 27 animals on his 11-acre property.

"We don't try to train them, don't discipline them, don't shout or yell at them."

Klein said he was he's not necessarily against Ringling Brothers, but he called the decision a good one for the animals.

"I know they're in great care situations, their trainers care for them and they love them very much," Klein said. "However, cumulatively, the stresses of traveling, of loading and unloading, are against the natural tendencies of these animals."

After criticism from animal rights activists, the circus phased out its elephant acts entirely. Since then, ticket sales declined.

KCTV5 reached out to Feld Entertainment, the company that oversees Ringling Bros, asking them about their plans for the animals. They say they're working to arrange suitable homes for each of them after their last performance in May.

Meanwhile, Cedar Cove is starting a fund-raising campaign. They're hoping to obtain 129 acres of wildness adjacent to their current property.

For more information on the fundraiser, go here.

