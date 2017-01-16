Volunteers spending MLK Day giving back to their communities

Volunteers at Harvesters off Topping Avenue packing boxes with canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables for seniors who are in need. (Emily Rittman/KCTV5 News)

Hundreds of volunteers are spending Martin Luther King Jr. Day giving back to their communities.

They are volunteering at Harvesters off Topping Avenue, packing boxes with canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables for seniors who are in need.

In all, about 700 volunteers decided instead of taking a day off for the holiday, they would take a day on to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

In the 26 counties, Harvesters serves more than 383,000 people are food insecure and at risk of missing meals.

Harvesters had to close on Saturday due to inclement weather, so the extra volunteers are a much-needed boost to get food to those who need it.

"We have a lot of people who come back year after year because they get a good satisfaction, a good feeling, for giving back on this particular day in honor of Dr. King's legacy," Harvesters spokeswoman Sarah Biles said.

If you are interested in getting involved, you can check out Harvester's volunteer opportunities. Click here for more information.

