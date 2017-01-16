What to do with the generator after the storm

A number of people spent big bucks to make sure that if an ice storm knocked out electricity they would still have power, thanks to a new generator. (AP)

Now, some might be wondering what to do with those generators.

Bottom line, it’s a lot of money to drop on a piece of equipment that you haven’t used and aren’t sure if or when you’ll ever need it. The good news is you have some options. The bad news is there aren’t a lot.

Last week it was a race to find a generator. Some want that sense of security just in case, but it’s a commitment.

Lowe's has a very clear return policy. The nuts and bolts are that it’s yours.

"The reason for the return policy is different for any gas powered thing is that once there are gas and oil in it and everything, we can’t bring combustibles into the store. It’s a safety issue," said Eric Newell with Lowe's.

But returns could cost you. Some places charge a 20-percent restocking fee, but you must have a receipt and the box must be unopened. That’s hundreds of dollars to give back the thing you don’t want.

On Home Depot's website, their policy straight up refuses generator returns.

But there’s always online resale and craigslist where you’ll have plenty of company from other generator owners who would like to move on.

If you bought it at Walmart, there is good news. A customer service rep online told KCTV5 News that they will allow returns of used generators.

And there are companies who will take them and sell them for you but at a fraction of what you paid.

