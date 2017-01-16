Potholes taking toll on Kansas City area vehicles

The cold and moisture have done quite a number on streets, and all those potholes are taking a toll on cars. (AP)

The cold and moisture have done quite a number on streets, leaving behind potholes which can take a toll on cars. Many people don’t think that holes can have a major impact on their cars.

“They don't expect that it's going do damage. They think they can run right through and it'll be fine,” said Derek Wayne with Bob Allen Ford.

With potholes being a consistent problem in the area, we went to experts to say how they think you should respond when you see them on the roads.

“The best thing to do would be to try to straddle the pothole, not directly hit it with the tire … try to get the vehicle centered over the top of it,” Wayne said.

But that’s not always an option. So, if you can’t straddle the hole, the next best option is to drive over it.

“Try to slow down. Slow down and hit them as easy as you can … safely,” said Gene Meisner with L&M Tire Service.

Despite the size of cars, it’s easy for potholes to cause serious damage. And when you break it down into dollars and cents, it can be more than just a bump in the road for the potential cost.

“It could just be as simple as a $50 wheel to $10,000 worth of damage,” Meisner said.

Mechanics said that the biggest thing to keep in mind is that there is a combination of factors that determine the amount of damage a car may receive.

Those factors include the type of car, the type of tires and the size and depth of the pothole itself. Additionally, the one thing to not do when trying to avoid a pothole is to swerve. You risk hitting something else, be it a guardrail or another car.

