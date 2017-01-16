Duffy contract brings stability to Kansas City before uncertain future

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy, right, congratulates shortstop Alcides Escobar (2) on a catch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (AP)

On Monday, the Kansas City Royals took a significant step forward in extending their window of opportunity with a five-year, 65-million-dollar contract extension with starting pitcher Danny Duffy.

At the conclusion of the 2016 regular season, Royals fans had every right to be nervous about 2017 possibly serving as the last chance of contention before an inevitable rebuild.

The core that led the franchise to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015 is set to enter free agency, and the small market Royals are not going to outbid the likes of Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Duffy, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar, Jason Vargas, Jarrod Dyson and Wade Davis were all set to enter their final contract years in 2017. The last two did not make it through the offseason, as their respective trades signify a changing of the guard in a very tricky time of Royals baseball.

As general manager Dayton Moore looks to make one last push in 2017, but also keep the team competitive in the years that follow, the signing of Duffy could be the only deal reached between the original eight free agents.

While losing a pair of All-Star corner infielders or a league MVP finalist is tough, Moore has always claimed that pitching is the currency in baseball and this move proves that to still be the case.

Sixty-five million spread out over five years is the perfect deal for a small market team and one that Duffy didn’t have to make. The California native just turned 28 and could have commanded more than 100 million dollars on the open market following a solid 2017 campaign.

Instead, Duffy chose to stay in Kansas City after a career year. The lefty finished with a 3.51 ERA, 12-3 record, 26 starts with 179 innings, 188 total strikeouts and an impressive 4.48 strikeout to walk ratio.

After the departure of James Shields in 2014, Johnny Cueto in 2015 and without the anticipated step forward from Yordano Ventura, Duffy’s ace like season was just what the doctor ordered in Kansas City.

If the Royals want to contend again in 2017, they’ll need more of the same from Duffy. He leads the top of a rotation with workhouse Ian Kennedy firmly holding down the number two spot, but Ventura, Jason Vargas, Nathan Karns and Chris Young rounding out an uncertain back end.

With question marks surrounding the last few starters, and no sure-fire pitching prospects in the minors, this was a move that Moore had to make. Duffy was going to pitch in 2017 regardless, but signing him now likely saves some overall salary compared to next offseason and guarantees your main rotation from 2018-2020.

The Royals now have Kennedy, Ventura and Duffy under control through 2020, with the last two through 2021. Those three join Karns, Jorge Soler, Salvador Perez, Cheslor Cuthbert, Raul Mondesi Jr. and Paulo Orlando as the only prominent Royals under control for the 2020 season.

Signing Duffy for the entire prime of his career is a move that rounds out a solid group of starters that Kansas City can build on regardless of free agents.

Spirits around Kansas City were low after a home playoff loss from the Chiefs, but keeping Duffy in royal blue for five more years is a move that all fans can be proud of.

The 2017 season might be the last chance with the original World Series core, but the Duffy signing is one of the first major steps in building to another core in 2018 and beyond.

