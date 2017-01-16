Police chase ends in crash, gas leak, evacuations near downtown Kansas City

Police are now evacuating the area around 18th and Grand due to the gas leak. (KCTV5)

Police evacuated the area of 18th Street and Grand Avenue after a police chase ended in a crash that severed a gas line.

Officers say they chased alleged armed robbers and car jackers until the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a building in that area. The crash severed a gas line, causing a gas leak.

The suspects tried to run away on foot but were arrested.

Police evacuated the area around 18th Street and Grand Avenue due to the gas leak. Gas was shut off while the repair was made.

Police say the chase started with a car jacking at Armone's Auto Care a few blocks away at Admiral and The Paseo.

"We heard the sirens and the commotion," said Bobby Warner, who was eating lunch with his family. "We looked outside. We saw the police cars just 100 feet from where we were eating. They came and said to stay inside because of a possible explosion. It kind of ruined lunch for a little bit. It made us nervous. Didn't make that steak taste no better."

The same building was hit back in the fall when a Corvette smashed into it.

Ashley Crull, a woman who lives there, was home when the car destroyed the wall on Monday. She and others felt the walls shake.

“It was a weird sensation,” Crull said. “Like a gust of wind. We hear sirens a lot, mostly around this time. Then we felt the impact today. They cleared the building and we spread out for safety purposes, obviously.”

