Emily Sinovic joined KCTV5 News as an investigative reporter in January 2017.

Emily was born and raised in Kansas City and went to school in Evanston, IL where she graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.



After school, Emily worked in Evansville, IN and Tulsa, OK where she headed up the investigative reporting team and spent time anchoring on the weekends. Most recently, she went to the Pacific Northwest to report in Portland, OR.

Emily has been honored by the Oklahoma Associated Press, Heartland Emmy Chapter and Society of Professional Journalists for her documentary and investigative work.

When she’s not at work, you probably find the die-hard sports fan at a University of Kansas basketball, Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City or Kansas City Chiefs game (or screaming/cheering in front of a TV).

Emily is grateful to be part of the KCTV5 News team in her hometown.

