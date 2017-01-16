Police searching for missing KCMO woman - KCTV5

Police searching for missing KCMO woman

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are searching for a woman they say went missing on Friday.

Authorities say, Inous Revels, 63, was last seen Friday afternoon in the area of 51st Street and Woodland Avenue.

Revels is described as 5-foot, 1-inch tall, weighing 85 pounds, wearing a black and red Chiefs coat and blue jeans. 

Her family says she suffered a stroke two years ago and has issues with mental health. They also say she hasn’t driven in over 20 years and has no cell phone.

Anyone with information about Revels is asked to call Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons (816) 234-5136.

