Kansas City police investigate homicide after man found behind dumpster

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in the 1200 block of Admiral Boulevard.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Admiral Boulevard.

Police were called about 8:30 a.m. Monday after a man’s body was found near a building. The man was declared dead at the scene.

A man who says he works for the Housing Authority was walking around the organization's vehicles when he found the man face down in the parking lot, behind a dumpster.

The man says he deals with homeless people sleeping in the organization's trucks. He thinks he recognizes the dead man but wasn't able to see his face. 

Police began a suspicious death investigation but are now saying it is a homicide. Authorities are waiting on the medical examiner to determine an exact cause of death. 

