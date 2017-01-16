Icy roads to blame after woman dies in crash on I-70 in Independ - KCTV5

Icy roads to blame after woman dies in crash on I-70 in Independence

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Icy roads are to blame after a 32-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday on I-70.
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Icy roads are to blame after a 32-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday on I-70.

The victim has been identified as Amanda Hrenya of Florence, KY. Police say Hrenya succumbed to her injuries early Monday morning. 

The crash happened about 11:50 p.m. just east of Phelps Road.

Police say Hrenya was driving east on the interstate, lost control of her vehicle, left the highway and struck a rock bluff. 

Hrenya was the only one in the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

