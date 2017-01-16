Police search for man who pulled rifle on Overland Park gas stat - KCTV5

Police search for man who pulled rifle on Overland Park gas station clerks

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Authorities say the suspect had a dark-colored rifle and took an unknown amount of cash and a carton of Newport cigarettes. (Overland Park Police) Authorities say the suspect had a dark-colored rifle and took an unknown amount of cash and a carton of Newport cigarettes. (Overland Park Police)
He was last seen driving southbound on Roe Avenue in a dark-colored Chevrolet HHR. (Overland Park Police) He was last seen driving southbound on Roe Avenue in a dark-colored Chevrolet HHR. (Overland Park Police)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Police are searching for a man who pulled a rifle on workers at an Overland Park gas station early Monday morning.

It happened about 2 a.m. at a QuikTrip in the 10700 block of Roe Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect, wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a scarf over his face, took an unknown amount of cash and a carton of Newport cigarettes.

He was last seen driving south on Roe Avenue in a dark-colored Chevrolet HHR.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 913-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.