Police search for man who pulled rifle on Overland Park gas station clerks

Police are searching for a man who pulled a rifle on workers at an Overland Park gas station early Monday morning.

It happened about 2 a.m. at a QuikTrip in the 10700 block of Roe Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect, wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a scarf over his face, took an unknown amount of cash and a carton of Newport cigarettes.

He was last seen driving south on Roe Avenue in a dark-colored Chevrolet HHR.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 913-474-TIPS.

