Van crashes into multiple Kansas City businesses

Two businesses got an unexpected visitor Monday morning after a van hit a building near 16th Street and Broadway.

Authorities are investigating the crash as a drunk driving incident.

Police say the van caused damage to two businesses within the building. One was a lighting and sound business, and the other makes ear gages.

Store owners were forced to be at work early as they tried to clean up the damage.

"It's a big pain, it's huge and I just can't understand or fathom the fact of how this guy could have crashed into this window," Plug Your Holes Warehouse manager Joe Lanelli said.



Lanelli says he'd rather spend his Monday morning in bed, instead of being left to clean up the mess.



"It'll take us a couple hours to kind of shovel this up," Lanelli said. "I just don't know how we are going to patch up the window so quickly."



Both stores were left fully exposed to the elements. The owners are trying to figure out how to seal those stores.

Rick McConnell is the owner of X-S Lighting and Sound, the first store front that was hit. He says this isn't the first time this has happened.

"We got hit, actually a former tenant or employee of a former tenant, tagged the corner of the building," McConnell said.

Now his worry is who will pay for all of this, but he has a good attitude about it.



"You have two choices in life, you can have a good attitude or you can have a bad attitude about something and I choose to have a good attitude about it. So well get it fixed, well get a new door," McConnell said.

