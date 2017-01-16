Chiefs playmakers fail to produce in divisional loss

In a game with 115 total plays and with every decision scrutinized, there is plenty of blame to go around. (AP)

After a two-point loss at home in the playoffs, there is plenty of blame to go around.

Fans leaving Arrowhead Stadium had their choice of scape goats, ranging from Andy Reid to Alex Smith, Travis Kelce, Eric Fisher and so on.

However, in a game with 115 total plays and with every decision scrutinized, there is not one person that should carry the burden of the devastating playoff loss.

As the Chiefs looked for a win on Sunday, they needed the majority of their playmakers on both sides of the ball to play some of their best football of the year, which simply did not happen.

The calling card for this Kansas City Chiefs team was to limit self-inflicted errors and force opponents into making costly mistakes. At the end of the day, the Chiefs as a team could not do that and it’s why they’ll have an entire offseason to think about what could have been.

Alex Smith

In the NFL, how far a team goes in the playoffs is often dependent on how well the quarterback plays.

Alex Smith has played exceptional in his playoff past, entering Sunday with the fifth best career playoff passer rating, but this time he could not will his team to victory up against superior quarterback play.

Supporters of Smith can point to multiple drops, penalties, missed blocks, play-calling and more when looking back on the game, and all are fair gripes.

Critics can circle missed throws to Maclin and Hill, failure to get Kelce more involved, a lack of pocket presence and inability to move the team down the field at a fast pace, and again all are fair points.

Bottom line, Smith needed to be better if the Chiefs wanted to knock off a team of Pittsburgh's caliber. Averaging 5.1 yards per attempt is not good enough, especially when there is no run game to help out the overall attack.

There is still reason to be hopeful in Smith, as in crucial situations he performed well.

While Roethlisberger was 0-4 in the red zone, Smith went 2-2 with touchdowns each time. Smith also converted both 4th down attempts late in the game, which led to the potential game-tying touchdown.

Smith’s performance does little to change his narrative in Kansas City and around the league.

He plays better in the playoffs and is good enough to take a team to the Super Bowl, but needs others on offense and defense to play their best to make that happen.

Travis Kelce

Kelce’s dominant season, filled with big plays and flamboyant dances, ended with a sour taste in the mouths of Chiefs’ fans.

He had a crucial drop, which would have put the offense at the goal line, and followed that up with an unwise unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The young tight end has stepped up in big games before, including six games with 100 or more yards, but this time, the two mistakes could not be overshadowed by a breakout game.

Still, it’s important to remember that Kelce had 49 more receiving yards than any other Chief and Kansas City would not be in this position without him.

He has established himself this season as one of the league’s best tight ends, but moving forward, his legacy will be put in neutral if his regular season success isn’t replicated with smarter play in the postseason.

The rest of the offense

Eric Fisher’s holding call on the two-point conversion attempt will draw the most ire from fans, but across the board, the offensive line and running backs did not play well enough.

Smith was only sacked once, but there were five quarterback hits and consistent pressure in the pocket.

Backup lineman Jah Reid entered the game for one play where his man used a simple speed rush around the edge to halt Smith’s throwing motion, resulting in an interception.

Eric Fisher, Zach Fulton and Mitch Morse had multiple penalties or blown assignments covering the blitz, while the interior line failed to provide much push in the running game.

Ware rushed for 35 yards on eight carries, but not one play had a hole worthy of a potential big run.

That also falls on Ware, as the Chiefs’ need for Jamaal Charles was very evident, with no running back able to break a big play. Ware’s longest run of the day was 11 yards and he has not had a rush of 19 or more yards since week six in Oakland.

Runs of just a couple yards put Kansas City in passing downs often and limited their ability to convert on third down. The Chiefs were just 2-9 on third down, and once Pittsburgh stacked the box it was tough for KC to count on the run game to convert.

Albert Wilson hauled in a touchdown, but also dropped a crucial third-down pass in Pittsburgh territory.

Tyreek Hill was a non-factor on special teams, totaling only 45 combined offensive yards and failing to break a play for more than eight yards.

Wide receivers Jeremy Maclin and Chris Conley did play well, as Conley hauled in a diving fourth-down catch while Maclin brought down a crucial 20-yard, third down conversion.

The defense

By just looking at the box score, the defense could earn a passing grade in just giving up 18 points to a potent Steelers offense. However, their inability to put any pressure on the quarterback or stop the run game at all was a huge factor.

Pittsburgh only punted once in the entire game, and Kansas City’s one turnover came with their backs against the end zone.

The defense was phenomenal in the red zone, keeping Pittsburgh from scoring a touchdown, but only gave the offense one short field and only forced one three-and-out.

The Chiefs have won the majority of their games by winning the turnover battle, forcing mistakes and flipping field position, but the defense couldn’t quite do that Sunday.

They are not the main unit to blame, but the team could not overcome the no-show performances from Justin Houston, Dee Ford and Dontari Poe.

Le’Veon Bell ran for 170 yards, 101 of which came in the first half, while Antonio Brown finished with 108 yards and the third down killer Jesse James ended with 83 yards.

The Chiefs needed the defense to play more like the Ravens or Buccaneers of old if they wanted to make a playoff run, especially with the offense underperforming. The defense simply could not reach that level.

Coaching

It’s hard to evaluate coaching immediately after a game, as outside of timeouts, challenges and a few specific decisions, it’s a challenge to know who gets the credit or blame from play to play.

However, the same gripe can again be made toward Andy Reid’s clock management. The final Chiefs drive took 7:06 off the clock and put the defense in three and out or bust situation.

Smith could have been better on the final drive by going faster, and following a bye week, the team should have a set of go-to plays that they can churn out in a crunch.

Two timeouts were also used during offensive possessions in the second half that could have been saved for the final minutes on defense.

The first drive’s play calls worked to perfection, but a stagnant offense that goes two quarters without reaching the opponents side of the field is unacceptable and adjustments were not made by the coaching staff.

Reid entered the game 19-2 after a bye week in the regular or postseason, and expectations were high that the game plan would be at a higher level.

The Chiefs only needed 19 points to win, something that they’ve accomplished 12 times this year, and failing to reach that mark is a major letdown after the time off.

Looking back, the Chiefs made it farther than 22 other teams in the NFL and their 12-win regular season was not all for nothing.

Strides were made in many areas throughout the season, on both sides of the ball, and the Chiefs should be commended for putting together a team that many think could have contended for a Super Bowl.

Still, at the end of the day, it wasn’t enough and the ultimate goal was not accomplished.

The Chiefs need to be better next year across the board.

For now, they’ll have to watch NFL’s championship weekend at home and ponder about what could have been.

The AFC championship game between the Steelers and New England Patriots kicks off at 5:40 p.m. on KCTV5.

