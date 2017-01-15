One dead, child hospitalized after single-vehicle crash

Police were called about 7:45 p.m. to the scene at St. John Avenue and North Askew Avenue after the vehicle was involved in a crash. (Adam Wilson/KCTV5)

The driver of a vehicle that hit a utility pole Sunday night has died.

Police were called about 7:45 p.m. to the scene at St. John Avenue and North Askew Avenue after the vehicle was involved in a crash.

Officers say the vehicle was traveling west on St. John Avenue, left the road and hit a metal utility pole.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

A child, who was in a booster seat in a back seat of the car, was also taken to the hospital and is still in serious condition.

