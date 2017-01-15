One dead, child hospitalized after single-vehicle crash

Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >
Authorities in Leavenworth County are searching for an inmate after they say he walked away from a job assignment later Thursday night. Officials say George Joseph Burgess Jr., 38, walked away from his assignment at the Leavenworth County Jail at about 11:45 p.m.More >
Two 17-year-olds have been charged in connection with a shooting at a gas station that happened on Monday in Sugar Creek.More >
The family of 35-year-old Richard Degraffenreid says he was brain dead on arrival. He ended up in jail Thursday night because of a parole violation.More >
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
Kansas health officials are warning the public about a potential exposure to measles at multiple Wichita locations.More >
A man is in custody after a brief standoff in downtown Kansas City.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
Authorities in Jackson County had to pull two people off a metro lake early Thursday morning. Emergency crews say they were called about 3:30 a.m. to Longview Lake after people were reported stranded on the water.More >
