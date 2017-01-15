One dead, child hospitalized after single-vehicle crash - KCTV5

One dead, child hospitalized after single-vehicle crash

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
Officers say the vehicle was traveling west on St. John Avenue, left the road and hit a metal utility pole. (KCTV5) Officers say the vehicle was traveling west on St. John Avenue, left the road and hit a metal utility pole. (KCTV5)
Police were called about 7:45 p.m. to the scene at St. John Avenue and North Askew Avenue after the vehicle was involved in a crash. (Adam Wilson/KCTV5) Police were called about 7:45 p.m. to the scene at St. John Avenue and North Askew Avenue after the vehicle was involved in a crash. (Adam Wilson/KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The driver of a vehicle that hit a utility pole Sunday night has died. 

Police were called about 7:45 p.m. to the scene at St. John Avenue and North Askew Avenue after the vehicle was involved in a crash.

Officers say the vehicle was traveling west on St. John Avenue, left the road and hit a metal utility pole.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

A child, who was in a booster seat in a back seat of the car, was also taken to the hospital and is still in serious condition. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.