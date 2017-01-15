FINAL: Steelers end the Chiefs season, 18-16

Chiefs free safety Ron Parker tackles Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game. (AP)

The scenario was all too familiar for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Three times since 1995, the Chiefs have entered the AFC Divisional Round on a bye. All three times, the Chiefs lost in their first playoff game.

They looked to snap a four-game losing streak at Arrowhead Stadium in the playoffs as they welcomed the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it was not to be.

Offense had been the name of the game for the Steelers but their defense shown brightest in an 18-16 victory over the Chiefs.

The Steelers defense held the Chiefs to 172 yards passing, 61 yards rushing, two touchdowns and forced two turnovers.

The Chiefs offense needed to stay on the field but was unable to, going 2-9 on third down conversions. This kept the Chiefs off the scoreboard and allowed just enough time for the Steelers.

The Kansas City defense did their job, forcing a highly potent Pittsburgh team to settle for an NFL record six field goals. But after a 6-play 55 yard drive to open the game, the offense remained dormant and in the end, the Chiefs season came to an end.

Here's how it played out:

FIRST QUARTER SUMMARY:

The Steelers take the opening drive all the way to the Chiefs' three-yard line, but have to settle for the field goal. (Steelers 3, Chiefs 0)

The Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown on their opening drive. Albert Wilson caps off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown reception. The drive was aided by a short kickoff and a 21-yard reception from Travis Kelce. (Chiefs 7, Steelers 3)

The Steelers respond. Behind a lengthy connection from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown, the Steelers convert on a second field goal to get a little closer. (Chiefs 7, Steelers 6)

SECOND QUARTER:

The Chiefs' defense is bending, but not breaking. Pittsburgh regains the lead on Chris Boswell's third field goal of the game. (Steelers 9, Chiefs 7)

The Chiefs defense holds the Steelers to a fourth field goal. (Steelers 12, Chiefs 7)

THIRD QUARTER:

Chris Bowell converts on his fifth field goal of the game. (Steelers 15, Chiefs 7)

Cairo Santo's 48 yard field goal gets the Chiefs close. (Steelers 15, Chiefs 10)

FOURTH QUARTER:

Chris Bowell does it again. His NFL-record setting sixth field goal pushes Pittsburgh's lead back to eight points. (Steelers 18, Chiefs 10)

Spencer Ware caps off a lengthy touchdown drive for the Chiefs, but they fail to pick up the two-point conversion. Pittsburgh leads. (Steelers 18, Chiefs 16)

