2 injured in rolling gun battle along Indiana Avenue

Two people were shot in a rolling gun battle along Indiana Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened sometime before 4 p.m.

Several vehicles were damaged; at least one SUV had its back window blown out. Shell casings were found all the way back up to 60th and Indiana, which is several blocks away from the scene at Gregory and Indiana.

Two people experienced non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.

Multiple people at the scene told KCTV5 News they heard "over 50 shots."

