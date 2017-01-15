Crews finish preparing Arrowhead after storm and ahead of game

On Sunday, crews were working to prepare the stadium ahead of the game and following a night of wintry storms. (KCTV)

When it comes to preparing for inclement weather, the Chiefs’ field crews at Arrowhead stadium is willing to work night and day.

After the new sod was laid earlier this week, the crew spent a lot of time preparing the field for the AFC Divisional Playoff game.

The crew slept at the stadium overnight to ensure they could get in early enough to go through the proper procedures to keep the field in excellent condition.

The Chiefs field crew tarped the field yesterday and when reporters began arriving around 8 a.m., it looked like a plastic mountain had been placed on the field. The tarp was bubbled about as high as two stadium levels.

Arrowhead crew working hard this morning to keep field in prime shape like blowing hot air to keep the tarp from turning into a pond #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/zBJi9lYoDE — Andrew Carter (@Andrew__Carter) January 15, 2017

The field crew is monitoring machines that blow warm air under the tarp and onto the field to keep water from freezing both on the field and on the tarp and to keep the new sod and new paint dry.

Stadium crews came in early as well to salt and re-treat the stadium steps and walkways as ice accumulated on the seats throughout the morning.

1/4 inch of ice on your Arrowhead seats #ChiefsKingdom . Pushing game back was a good call by @NFL. #PITvsKC pic.twitter.com/EE4LBQGymx — Andrew Carter (@Andrew__Carter) January 15, 2017

Stadium crews are salting the steps at Arrowhead. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/UxYAVQXtpm — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) January 15, 2017

The tarp will stay on the field until later this evening. Kickoff for the Chiefs and Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff game is set for 7:20 p.m.

