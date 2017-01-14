Roads expected to be biggest victim of freezing rain, ice

The heaviest part of the ice storm is expected to hit the Kansas City after sunrise Sunday. (KCTV5)

People are hunkering down where they can as an approaching ice storm is stopping people in their tracks.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Gary Amble says the ice storm warning will continue through late Sunday.

The heaviest part of the ice storm is expected to hit the Kansas City after sunrise Sunday.

Total accumulation will stay just less than .5 inch for the metro. Heavier amounts will be found well south of the metro. Power outages will be more likely south of an Ottawa, KS to Sedalia, MO.

“This will not be a devastating storm with massive tree damage and power outages, but it will be strong enough to send a few weaker and smaller branches down with the potential for a few isolated outages,” Amble said.

Travel will certainly be a mess Saturday night into Sunday morning with a possibility for the freezing rain to linger into the afternoon hours Sunday.

Temperatures will remain well below freezing all night with temperatures Sunday climbing above freezing by the middle of the afternoon which will begin the process of melting away the ice that accumulates Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The roads are expected to be the biggest victim of the freezing rain and ice. Both sides of the state line are dealing with these dicey conditions.

Crews have been working around the clock to make sure roads are being treated to keep drivers safe.

Dozens of flights have been canceled at Kansas City International Airport. But, that doesn't mean the airport won't be hustling and bustling.

Airport employees don't want to miss their morning shifts Sunday so they're camping out. Most would prefer to be at home in their own beds, but some see this as an opportunity to have a little fun bunking with their co-workers.

Many flights scheduled for Saturday were moved to Sunday. The airport says if you're traveling Sunday, make sure to check the status of your flight.

