Arkansas snaps 2-game SEC losing skid, beats Missouri 92-73

Daryl Macon scored 17 points and Dusty Hannahs added 16 as Arkansas snapped a two-game conference losing streak with a 92-73 win against Missouri on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (13-4, 2-3 SEC) led by as many as 23 points early in the second half behind one of their best shooting performances of the season (56 percent). Arkansas made 10 of 23 3-pointers, led by Macon's four.

Arkansas assisted on 18 of its 33 made field goals and outscored Missouri 21-6 in fast break points. Guard Jaylen Barford scored 13 points and Moses Kingsley added 10, eight in the second half.

Jordan Barnett scored 14 points to lead the Tigers (5-11, 0-4), who have lost eight straight. Terrence Phillips and Jordan Geist scored 13 points apiece.

Missouri entered shooting a league-worst 22.2 percent from 3-point range, but connected on 9 of 26 (35 percent).

