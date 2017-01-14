22-year-old dies in rollover accident on icy road - KCTV5

22-year-old dies in rollover accident on icy road

By Zoe Brown
RAVENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -

A 22-year-old man was killed in Ravenwood on Saturday after losing control of his car on the icy highway. 

The crash happened at 4:25 a.m. on Route E north of 220th Street, which is about 5 miles west of Ravenwood. 

Michael J. Ogle was driving his 2001 Kia Sephia northbound on Route E when he lost control of the car and went off the western side of the road. 

The car hit the ground, continued to go north, hit a fence, and rolled three or four times. 

Ogle was thrown from the vehicle out of the driver's side window. The vehicle stopped rolling on the passenger side. 

Ogle was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:30 a.m.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

