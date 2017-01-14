KC shoppers still turning out on Saturday for food, salt

At the Sun Fresh in Westport, supplies of bread were low. (KCTV)

"I got the last two bags of pizza rolls and stuff to make guacamole for the game tomorrow,” Brian Stockdell said while shopping at the Sun Fresh market in Westport on Saturday morning.

Lines have stayed long at the grocery store as people prepare for the incoming ice storm.

Sun Fresh employees are working to keep these shelves stocked, but some stores can barely keep up.

"To the left and to the right, there was practically nothing on the shelves," said Stephen O’Brien while talking about his shopping experience at the Walmart in Mission. "Like, all the bacon was gone,” he chuckled.

That’s why he’s out shopping again.

“The the only problem I had was leaving my driveway,” he added.

Hardware stores are also staying busy as people rush in to grab bags of salt.

"Rock salt is probably popular among companies,” said Lucas Orozco, the floor manager at Strasser Hardware. He said people are really stocking up.

"I'm down here to get the bags with calcium chloride,” said Daryl Smith. He came all the way from Leavenworth to shop at Strasser. He says he plans on grabbing 20 to 30 bags.

Fellow shopper Peter Wetzel added, “At this point, it's probably whatever is cheapest."

After rushing around all day, most people say they are just planning to stay in when the storm hits Saturday night.

"We’re going to stay home and eat chili and watch Netflix,” Stockdell said.

