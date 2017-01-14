Platte County accident kills one sends three others to a hospital

Two people are dead after a crash Monday morning on Kansas Highway 68 west of Louisburg.More >
Two people are dead after a crash Monday morning on Kansas Highway 68 west of Louisburg.More >
Authorities in Paola performed a water rescue after a group of teens entered a closed lake early Wednesday morning. A Paola Police Department officer was patrolling the closed Lake Miola Swim beach at about 1:15 a.m.More >
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier in southwestern Switzerland.More >
Authorities in Overland Park have arrested a man after they say he murdered his step father early Wednesday morning. The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. at a duplex on Nieman Road between 91st and 95th Streets.More >
Surveillance video shows a Colorado man holding a 2-year-old boy before he allegedly threw the toddler into oncoming traffic.More >
Concrete barriers are on both sides of nearly every lane of Interstate 435. On Monday, five vehicles were stuck. Fire and smoke enveloped the scene after a crash.More >
A notorious jewel thief with an illicit career spanning six decades has been caught stealing again, but she wasn't after sparkly gems this time, police near Atlanta say.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >