Platte County accident kills one sends three others to a hospital

An accident in Platte County has claimed the life of a Kansas City, Kansas man.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 35-year old Maung Hnin died when the van he was riding in overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle.

The van, driven by Ca Hnin was southbound when it traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Maung Hnin was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

Three others in the van were transported to a local hospital for the treatment of their injuries.

