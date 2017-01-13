Excelsior Springs officer involved in car crash

An officer was involved in a car crash on Friday at the intersection of U.S. 69 and N. McCleary Road.

The crash happened soon after 2 p.m., according to police.

The officer was heading to a call and had the patrol vehicle’s lights and siren on.

The patrol vehicle was headed west on southbound US 69. The second vehicle was traveling north on N. McCleary and was crossing southbound US 69.

The patrol vehicle entered the intersection on a red light and struck the passenger side of the second vehicle.

The officer was transported to an area hospital as a precaution and the driver of the second vehicle was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

