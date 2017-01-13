Excelsior Springs officer involved in car crash

Two people are dead after a crash Monday morning on Kansas Highway 68 west of Louisburg.More >
Two people are dead after a crash Monday morning on Kansas Highway 68 west of Louisburg.More >
Authorities in Overland Park have arrested a man after they say he murdered his step father early Wednesday morning. The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. at a duplex on Nieman Road between 95th and 91st Streets.More >
Authorities in Overland Park have arrested a man after they say he murdered his step father early Wednesday morning. The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. at a duplex on Nieman Road between 95th and 91st Streets.More >
Surveillance video shows a Colorado man holding a 2-year-old boy before he allegedly threw the toddler into oncoming traffic.More >
Surveillance video shows a Colorado man holding a 2-year-old boy before he allegedly threw the toddler into oncoming traffic.More >
Concrete barriers are on both sides of nearly every lane of Interstate 435. On Monday, five vehicles were stuck. Fire and smoke enveloped the scene after a crash.More >
Concrete barriers are on both sides of nearly every lane of Interstate 435. On Monday, five vehicles were stuck. Fire and smoke enveloped the scene after a crash.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier in southwestern Switzerland.More >
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier in southwestern Switzerland.More >
A notorious jewel thief with an illicit career spanning six decades has been caught stealing again, but she wasn't after sparkly gems this time, police near Atlanta say.More >
A notorious jewel thief with an illicit career spanning six decades has been caught stealing again, but she wasn't after sparkly gems this time, police near Atlanta say.More >
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.More >
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.More >
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >
A man and woman took matters into their own hands when they say someone tried to rob them. Now, that suspect is dead.More >
A man and woman took matters into their own hands when they say someone tried to rob them. Now, that suspect is dead.More >