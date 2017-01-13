10-year-old accidentally shot in Carthage

Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that has left a 10-year-old in the hospital.

Just before 2 p.m., officers went to 1054 James St. on a call that said a child had a gunshot wound and was unconscious.

When officers arrived, they provided aid to the girl until crews with the fire department and EMS took over.

The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and is in critical condition.

Police say it appears to be an accidental shooting and are continuing to investigate.

