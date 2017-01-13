Olathe police trying to ID man who exposed self to 3 women - KCTV5

Olathe police trying to ID man who exposed self to 3 women

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Police are trying to identify this man who exposed himself to women in public. (Olathe Police Department)

The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who inappropriately exposed himself to three women.

The incidents, classified as lewd and lascivious behavior, happened at three different places in Olathe on Friday.

Two happened at businesses in the 15300 block of West 119th Street. The other in the 1000 Block of West Santa Fe.    

If you have any information regarding the identity of this man or are one of his victims, please contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.  

