Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Wichita postponed

A Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Wichita has been postponed, presumably due to weather.
With a winter storm on the way, Intrust Bank Arena says the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday is postponed until 7 p.m. Monday.

The arena says all tickets purchased for Sunday's concert will be honored Monday.

If ticket holders are unable to attend the concert Monday night, the arena says refunds are available.

