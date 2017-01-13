Felon arrested for shooting man with shotgun

A man was left with life-threatening injuries after being shot with a shotgun. (KCTV)

A man has been arrested after shooting a man with a shotgun, which caused life-threatening injuries.

Timothy L. Walker, a 57-year-old convicted felon, faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and East 54th Terrace on the city's east side. The neighborhood is three blocks east of Swope Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found Walker, who said he had shot a man and was standing near a shotgun.

A witness told police she heard gunshots, looked outside, and saw Walker arguing with a man. The man got into a car and then Walker shot him through the window.

The man suffered a shotgun wound to the face and jaw area. Police said the victim's wounds are life-threatening.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle around the same time police were talking to Walker at the scene.

The witness said the man didn't have a gun and didn't threaten Walker.

Prosecutors have asked for a bond of $150,000.

