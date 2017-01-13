Kansas National Guard soldiers to help during storm

About 200 Kansas National Guard soldiers have been mobilized to help the state respond to emergencies as an ice storm moves across the state.

Guard officials said in a news release that the soldiers will patrol key roads and help stranded motorists, as well as provide emergency transportation for first responders. The teams will operate in three shifts of two vehicles with two soldiers each from 12 locations across the state.

The guardsmen also will help provide warming stations at local armories, if necessary.

Much of Kansas is under an ice storm warning from Friday evening through Sunday.

