Meals on Wheels helps seniors before ice storm

Meals on Wheels in Shawnee Mission was working to get food out before the ice storm hit. (KCTV)

Shawnee Mission Meals on Wheels is taking care of local seniors by making sure those who can't leave their house this weekend, or have no one to drive them to get food, have three meals to get them through the ice storm.

Marilyn Batt was busy on Friday sorting through nearly 100 meals that need to go out to seniors before the ice storm hits this weekend.

“We’re going to do everything possible to get these meals out to these clients who desperately need the help,” Batt said.

Batt said since school in Shawnee Mission was already out on Friday, the decision to stay open was up to her. She said that for many seniors in the area, this is more than just a meal.

"Sometimes we’re the only people they see, our drivers or one of us,” Batt said, “and so they are always thrilled to see us.”

By the look of many receiving meals, they were very relieved.

"Oh, I think it’s the most lovely thing,” said one senior who received some meals. “I look so much forward to these meals and I love the volunteers that come and deliver them."

Mark King is one of those volunteers; he’s been doing it for eight years now. "I wanted to do something in the community,” he said.

Both he and several other volunteers braved the cold to make sure seniors didn’t have to go hungry.

“If we didn’t go today, I would be really worried about them for three days,” Batt said.

Organizers are making sure the volunteers are also safe by getting them in and out as fast as they can, so they can get home before the storm hits.

