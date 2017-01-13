2 suspects in Kansas triple homicide arrested in Mexico

Two people were arrested in Mexico in connection with a triple homicide that happened in October in Moundridge, Kansas, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Friday.

Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Mexican authorities arrested 35-year-old Jereme Lee Nelson and 31-year-old Myrta Rangel on warrants. They were then handed over to the U.S. Marshals Service and returned to the U.S.

In November, arrest warrants were issued for Nelson and Rangel for capital murder. The warrants allege that they killed 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela May Graevs and 52-year-old Richard Prouty of Newton. Street and Graevs' 18-month-old was found unharmed inside the house.

Nelson and Rangel then fled Kansas.

The KBI began focusing on working with Mexican authorities, through the U.S. Marshals Service, to identify where the suspects were in Mexico and what they were doing.

“I’m proud of the hard work our agents undertook to get to this point in the investigation," said Kirk Thompson, KBI director. "We are pleased that the suspects will be brought back to Kansas and tried for these crimes."

Nelson and Rangel have been booked into the San Diego County Jail and are expected to appear at an extradition hearing on Friday in San Diego County.

The initial criminal investigation was conducted by the KBI and the Harvey County Sheriff's Office.

