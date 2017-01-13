Hospitals prepare supplies for ice storm moving into Kansas City area

Area hospitals are gathering enough supplies to last them at least 72 hours. They also have plows on standby to clear the entrances (KCTV5)

With the forecasted storm this weekend, area hospitals are gathering enough supplies to last them at least 72 hours. They also have plows on standby to clear the entrances.

"We've contracted with salt and road clearing services to make sure our walks are salted and to make sure our drives are salted," said Dr. Marc Larsen with Saint Luke's Health System.

And when it comes to staffing the hospital, they make sure everyone has a safe way to get in.

At the end of their 12-hour shift, they're setting up rooms to accommodate staff if they wish to stay. But patient care is key. They're also stocking up on essentials in case deliveries are canceled.

"We have additional resources on hand in terms of food, water and supplies. You think of all those delivery services and extra supplies the hospital needs in order to stay functional to get through the weekend in the event that we have a large power outage," Larsen said.

And if that's the case, they have generators that'll kick in and enough fuel to keep them running.

Doctors want to warn everyone to be extra cautious if do leave your house. They say they see many injuries as a result of people slipping and falling on the ice.

