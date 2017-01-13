What Alex Smith’s past playoff success means in 2017

Smith’s 11 touchdowns to just one interception is also the best touchdown to interception ratio among quarterbacks with more than 150 passing attempts in the playoffs. (AP)

After one of the best regular season’s in franchise history, the Kansas City Chiefs are primed for a postseason run.

Quarterback Alex Smith has led the offensive charge since 2013 but expectations are higher now than ever before.

Chiefs’ fans can be optimistic, as Smith’s most impressive statistics and memorable career moments have occurred under the pressure of the postseason spotlight.

With the Chiefs aiming to make another playoff run, it’s important to look back and evaluate Smith’s postseason effectiveness and what it means for the Chiefs, going forward.

Overall Success

To put Smith’s playoff success in perspective, his 99.1 passer rating through five games is the fifth best in NFL history. That’s ahead of Joe Montana, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and good for second best in the league since 2011.

Smith’s 11 touchdowns to just one interception is also the best touchdown to interception ratio among quarterbacks with more than 150 passing attempts in the playoffs.

Over his five starts, Smith averages 262 yards passing, 40 yards rushing, 7 yards per attempt and a completion percentage of 60 percent, all while his teams average 29.4 points per game.

Despite Smith’s 60-25 record in the regular season, the wins have not translated as well to the postseason, 2-3, even with incredible stats.

Still, his performances game-by-game have some of the same trends and provide some hope for what might be ahead this time around.

49ers-Saints Divisional Round 2012

The breakout performance of Smith’s career, and to this date most memorable to national fans, was his first career playoff start.

Up against Drew Brees and an explosive Saints offense, Smith stepped up with 334 total yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. His only standout offensive weapon was tight end Vernon Davis, who finished with seven catches for 180 yards, 142 more than any other 49er.

What started the narrative of Smith’s impressive playoff aura was the multiple, late game comebacks in that game.

New Orleans took a one-point lead with 4:02 left in the 4th quarter. Smith promptly led San Francisco 85 yards down the field in under two minutes, capped off by a 28-yard Smith touchdown run on third and 7.

However, New Orleans took a three-point lead with 1:37 left in the 4th quarter. Again, Smith willed the 49ers to an 85-yard drive in under 90 seconds, with a game-winning 14-yard pass on third and 3.

Not only did Smith shed the game manager label momentarily, he proved he had what it takes to lead multiple game-winning drives when the pressure was highest. The game-winning throw to Davis threaded traffic between three defenders, a pass that Smith has rarely risked in his career.

49ers-Giants Championship Round 2012

The NFC championship game is remembered as what could have been for Smith.

He turned in another solid day with 238 total yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers.

The game entered overtime against one of the league’s best defenses that year, with Smith set to potentially lead another game-winning drive to send his team to the Super Bowl.

It was not meant to be, as returner Kyle Williams fumbled his second punt of the day and New York kicked a game-winning field goal. If Smith had been given the opportunity to touch the ball, things could have been very different and Smith could have played in his first Super Bowl.

This was Smith’s lowest playoff completion percentage game, connecting on just 12-26. This limited any long drives for San Francisco and amounted to only one red zone appearance. Smith’s game is only successful when completing a high percentage of passes, allowing his playmakers to flourish, without forcing any turnovers.

Chiefs-Colts Wild Card Round 2014

Smith’s debut performance in Kansas City was near perfect, as most of his career highs are from this 44-point game. 435 total yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, all done with Dwayne Bowe, Dexter McCluster, Donnie Avery and no Jamaal Charles.

If it wasn’t for a historic collapse on the defensive side, this would have been enough to win most any game. Yet, there was room for improvement.

Smith failed to drive the team down for a game-winning score in the final minutes, as Bowe only managed to get one foot down inbounds on fourth down with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Smith was not able to lead the Chiefs on a game-tying or winning touchdown drive in the last two minutes of any game in his first three years as a Chief. He did, however, accomplish this four times in 2016, which showed Chiefs fans that the 2012 comeback may not have been a fluke.

What this game proved for Smith is that he can go toe-to-toe in a playoff shootout, but maybe not single-handedly will his team to victory. A less than stellar receiving core and third string running back were almost enough for Smith, but he won’t have that excuse this year with the likes of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Jeremy Maclin.

Chiefs-Texans Wild Card Round 2016

The franchise’s first playoff win is one of the tougher games to analyze for Smith, as most fans don’t remember more than a couple throws in a blowout 30-0 win.

It was Smith’s highest completion percentage going 17-22, but also the lowest yardage total at 190 and a touchdown to interception ratio of 1-1.

Highlights included a Chris Conley touchdown pass in the red zone and 128 yards receiving from Kelce, but Smith did over throw a wide-open Albert Wilson and force an interception into traffic in the first half.

Smith was good enough to beat the Texans, but he’ll need to be miles better this time around as the Chiefs face better competition. It helped that Kansas City was 2-3 in the red zone, which will be one of the most important factors against a stingy Pittsburgh defense.

Chiefs-Patriots Divisional Round 2016

While statistically, this was not Smith’s best performance, it might have been his most impressive as a Chief.

Up against a legend in Tom Brady and a very strong Patriot defense, Smith kept the Chiefs in the game and nearly brought Kansas City back.

The team had lost Jeremy Maclin and Spencer Ware the week before, and after a Charcandrick West injury early on, KC was down to inexperienced wide outs and a third string back.

As Smith started to rely on the likes of Jason Avant, KC knocked a 21-6 second half lead down to just seven points.

Smith again could not quite single-handedly will the team over Brady, especially after a crucial second half Knile Davis fumble in New England territory, but showed he could battle adversity. He faced 20 third downs and converted 12, while consistently avoiding sacks with a hobbled offensive line.

Again, this year is a different set of circumstances as the Chiefs currently have ample weapons and a great offensive line, but Smith has shown that he can still perform with fewer weapons, even against the likes of Brady.

Increased Mobility

One of the trends in all five games, and part of the reason Smith hangs in games with the likes of Brees, Luck, Manning and Brady, is the ability to get first downs with his legs.

Smith has rushed for more yards and touchdowns as a Chief than as a 49er, and doing so forces the defense to keep a spy in the box instead of covering a skill position. Smith must utilize this in the playoffs to keep up with Roethlisberger or Brady.

Last year alone, he picked up 33 first downs on rushing plays, compared to just 11 this season. However, three of those 11, along with two touchdowns, occurred in the past two weeks.

With the added offensive weapons that will garner more attention, Smith must continue running in the playoffs to maintain his success.

Red Zone

What very well could be the deciding factor for the Chiefs’ fate, red zone play is a major area where Smith’s numbers are impressive in the postseason.

Kansas City was the 30th best red zone offense in the NFL this year, converting only 45 percent of the time.

In the playoffs, Smith is 11-18 for a 61 percent success rate, which would be ninth best in the NFL this year.

The Chiefs were only 2-4 inside the 20 against New England and one more touchdown would have made the game completely different.

Third Down

This is an area where Smith has improved in the playoffs, as San Francisco lost to New York in 2012 partially because of a miserable 1-13 clip on third down.

Since joining Kansas City, Smith is 25-47 in the playoffs for a 53 percent success rate. The highest team success rate on third down this season was 48 percent.

The Chiefs overall were league average at 38 percent this year but went a below-average 19-53 in losses.

With the explosive Steelers offense on the sideline, Smith must extend drives and give the Chiefs’ defense time to rest and game plan.

The Chiefs have been better in the past two weeks, converting on third down 58 percent of the time.

Crunch time

The unknown factor and scariest thing to think about is what will happen in crunch time at the end of the game. Smith has not had his best season, even with improved targets, which could leave some fans weary.

Heart-breaking memories are hard to shake and the last Smith game-winning playoff opportunity in a Kansas City uniform ended with a 45-44 loss.

However, there is reason to be much more confident after Smith’s four game-tying or winning drives this season.

After throwing for just one first down in the first 38 minutes of the Denver game week 12, Smith finished with a game-tying drive in the final three minutes and game-winning drive in overtime.

Starting strong will be vital as Andy Reid teams are 109-35 when scoring first, but even if there is a slow start, like in Denver, don’t panic right away as Smith’s best play has come in the biggest moments.

This is the brightest stage Smith has been on since arriving in Kansas City, and a performance similar to his 2011-12 divisional-round comeback would push his legacy to a new level.

After an inconsistent year, it’s make or break time for Smith. He has been one of the more maligned NFL quarterback’s his entire career, but as he’s shown in the past, stellar postseason play can silence all the critics.

The Chiefs will only go as far as Smith can take them, and that journey kicks off Sunday at 12:05 p.m. from Arrowhead Stadium.

